× Strong thunderstorms moving across parts of extreme NE Illinois.

At 4 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms continued to move east across northern Du Page, northern Cook, and Lake counties.

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN

COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT…

At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Roselle, moving east at 40 to 45 mph.

Winds up to 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Far northwest Chicago, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Oak

Park, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Park Ridge, Addison, Glen

Ellyn, West Chicago, Maywood, Morton Grove, Roselle, Villa Park,

Franklin Park, Forest Park, River Forest and Harwood Heights.

Including the following interstates…

I-290 between mile markers 3 and 15, and between mile markers 21 and

22.

I-355 between mile markers 27 and 30.

This includes… Schaumburg Boomers Baseball and Triton College.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas…

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND…

OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID

LAKE…

At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 11 nm northwest of Pleasant

Prairie to 24 nm southwest of Winthrop Harbor to 40 nm west of

Montrose Harbor, moving east at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Severe thunderstorm watch #443 remains in effect until 9 PM CDT.