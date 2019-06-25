× Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms continues this afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the Chicago area in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. A Slight risk (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map) calls for a 15% chance of damaging winds or large hail within 25 miles of a given location.

A slow-moving cold front should approach our area from the west later this afternoon/evening. Ahead of the front we will likely experience near 100% of possible sunshine that will warm temperatures well into the 80s while gusty southwest winds will bring an increase in low-level moisture. Combined with a minor impulse/cool pocket aloft, the ingredients will be in place for the development of a few thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds and hail.