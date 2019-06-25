Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the northern portion of the Chicago area until 9PM CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Southwest Lower Michigan
     Southeast Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan
     Includes the following counties in northeast Illinois...
     DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago, McHenry, Boone,
     Lake, Cook 

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 155 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A fast moving cluster of thunderstorms will track across
   the watch area this afternoon, posing a risk of damaging wind gusts
   and hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles north and south of a line from 20 miles northwest of
   Rockford IL to 20 miles north northeast of Kalamazoo MI.
