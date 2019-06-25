× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the northern portion of the Chicago area until 9PM CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Northern Indiana Southwest Lower Michigan Southeast Wisconsin Lake Michigan Includes the following counties in northeast Illinois... DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago, McHenry, Boone, Lake, Cook * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 155 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A fast moving cluster of thunderstorms will track across the watch area this afternoon, posing a risk of damaging wind gusts and hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from 20 miles northwest of Rockford IL to 20 miles north northeast of Kalamazoo MI.