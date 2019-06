CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Chicago area until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Affect counties in Illinois include Boone, Cook, DeKalb. DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago. The thunderstorm watch also affects LaPorte County in Indiana, as well as several counties in south central Wisconsin.

