Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central Cook County has expired

Posted 4:53 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, June 25, 2019 
Update 5:58PM CDT..

The severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central 
Cook County has ended - the storm has moved east 
over lake Michigan.
______________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN 
EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY...

At 445 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were 
located along a line extending from Lakeview 
to Navy Pier, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Lincoln Park, Navy Pier, Northerly Island and Lake
