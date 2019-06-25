Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central Cook County has expired

Update 5:58PM CDT..
The severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central
Cook County has ended - the storm has moved east
over lake Michigan.
______________________________________________________________
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN
EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY...
At 445 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from Lakeview
to Navy Pier, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Lincoln Park, Navy Pier, Northerly Island and Lake