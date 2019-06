Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A drug dealer in Alabama is accused of feeding his pet squirrel meth to make it more aggressive. He denies it. There was only one way to get to the truth- an interview with METH SQUIRREL!

Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights on Chicago’s legendary WGN Channel 9.

