× Mayor Lightfoot proposes opening all Chicago libraries on Sundays

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is looking to make all of Chicago’s public libraries open on Sundays by the end of the year.

Lightfoot made her announcement as she kicked off the Chicago Public Library’s annual slate of summer programs for kids to do something while school is out and to avoid falling behind in between school years.

Out of 77 branches, only four Chicago libraries have Sunday hours. Lightfoot has not said how much the expanded hours would cost or who would pay that cost to keep the city’s 77 library branches open on Sundays.

Lightfoot’s wife Amy Eshlemal is a former Chicago Public Library official.

Lightfoot’s predecessor Mayor Rahm Emanuel ordered that libraries in Chicago be closed on Mondays because of labor unrest in his 2012 budget. He restored Monday morning hours in fall of 2012 after hiring back about 100 lower-wage library workers.