CHICAGO – A man riding a Divvy bike in downtown Chicago was critically injured Tuesday in a hit and run.

Police said the 32-year-old man was riding in the 400 block of Grand Avenue near the Chicago River bridge around 1:15 a.m.

The witness who was riding with the man told police the man was struck by a dark-colored sedan that fled westbound on Grand Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.