Lunchbreak: Garlic Shrimp Tacos

Rick Ortiz, Executive Chef and Owner of Antique Taco

http://www.antiquetaco.com/

Antique Taco is at three locations

Antique Taco Wicker Park:

1360 N. Milwaukee

(773) 687-8697

Antique Taco Bridgeport:

1000 W. 35th Street

(773) 823-9410

Antique Taco Chiquito:

125 South Clark Street (Revival Food Hall)

(773) 770-6195

Recipe:

Garlic Shrimp

Shrimp 26/30 P&D Tail Off- 1 pound

Sriracha- ½ cup

Garlic - 4 cloves

Vegetable Oil- ¾ cup

Elote Style Cauliflower

Cauliflower-1 head

Turmeric- 2 tsp

Cayenne Pepper- 1 pinch

Thyme Sprigs, Fresh- 3 each

Kosher Salt- To Taste

Red Peppers, small diced- ½ pepper

Back Beans, cooked- ½ cup

Mayonnaise- ½ cup

Queso Fresco - ¼ cup

Lime Juice- 2 TBL

Tajin - 2 tsp

Basil Avocado Salsa

Basil (picked)-1 cup

Avocado- 1 each

Tomatillo- 2 small

White Onion- ¼ each

Garlic- 1 clove

Cilantro- ½ cup

Lime Juice- 2 ½ TBL

Kosher Salt- To Taste

Crispy Kale

Curly Kale- 1 head

Vegetable Oil- 1 quart

Kosher Salt- To Taste

Corn Tortillas - 1 dozen

Directions:

Place Sriracha, garlic and oil in a blender and puree until smooth. Marinate shrimp and refrigerate. The Garlic Shrimp can be marinated up to 24 hours ahead of time.

Roast the cauliflower with the Tumeric, thyme, cayenne and salt at 350 degrees until tender. Approximately 10-12 minutes. Once cool mix the red pepper, black beans, mayonnaise, queso fresco, lime juice, Tajin and salt. Taste and check seasoning.

Puree the basil, avocado, tomatillos, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime juice and salt in a blender until smooth. For best flavor use immediately but it will also hold in an airtight container up to 24 hours.

Wash and pick bite size pieces of the curly kale and dry. Preheat vegetable oil in a pan and fry until kale is crispy. Remove from oil and place on lined sheet pan and season with salt until ready to use.

Preheat a fry pan or griddle and add some oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Once the oil lightly smokes add the shrimp flat side down and sear. Season with salt and cook until you see and smell the shrimp caramelizing. Flip the shrimp and cook for an additional 1 minute then remove.

Heat the corn tortillas and wrap in a side towel.

Add three pieces of shrimp on a hot tortilla and top with Elote Style Cauliflower, Guaca Salsa and finish with Crispy Kale. Enjoy!