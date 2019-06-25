Lunchbreak: Garlic Shrimp Tacos

Rick Ortiz, Executive Chef and Owner of Antique Taco
Antique Taco is at three locations
Antique Taco Wicker Park:
1360 N. Milwaukee
(773) 687-8697
Antique Taco Bridgeport:
1000 W. 35th Street
(773) 823-9410
Antique Taco Chiquito:
125 South Clark Street (Revival Food Hall)
(773) 770-6195
Recipe:
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp 26/30 P&D Tail Off- 1 pound
Sriracha- ½ cup
Garlic - 4 cloves
Vegetable Oil- ¾ cup
Elote Style Cauliflower
Cauliflower-1 head
Turmeric- 2 tsp
Cayenne Pepper- 1 pinch
Thyme Sprigs, Fresh- 3 each
Kosher Salt- To Taste
Red Peppers, small diced- ½ pepper
Back Beans, cooked- ½ cup
Mayonnaise- ½ cup
Queso Fresco - ¼ cup
Lime Juice- 2 TBL
Tajin - 2 tsp
Basil Avocado Salsa
Basil (picked)-1 cup
Avocado- 1 each
Tomatillo- 2 small
White Onion- ¼ each
Garlic- 1 clove
Cilantro- ½ cup
Lime Juice- 2 ½ TBL
Kosher Salt- To Taste
Crispy Kale
Curly Kale- 1 head
Vegetable Oil- 1 quart
Kosher Salt- To Taste
Corn Tortillas - 1 dozen
Directions:
Place Sriracha, garlic and oil in a blender and puree until smooth. Marinate shrimp and refrigerate. The Garlic Shrimp can be marinated up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Roast the cauliflower with the Tumeric, thyme, cayenne and salt at 350 degrees until tender. Approximately 10-12 minutes. Once cool mix the red pepper, black beans, mayonnaise, queso fresco, lime juice, Tajin and salt. Taste and check seasoning.
Puree the basil, avocado, tomatillos, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime juice and salt in a blender until smooth. For best flavor use immediately but it will also hold in an airtight container up to 24 hours.
Wash and pick bite size pieces of the curly kale and dry. Preheat vegetable oil in a pan and fry until kale is crispy. Remove from oil and place on lined sheet pan and season with salt until ready to use.
Preheat a fry pan or griddle and add some oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Once the oil lightly smokes add the shrimp flat side down and sear. Season with salt and cook until you see and smell the shrimp caramelizing. Flip the shrimp and cook for an additional 1 minute then remove.
Heat the corn tortillas and wrap in a side towel.
Add three pieces of shrimp on a hot tortilla and top with Elote Style Cauliflower, Guaca Salsa and finish with Crispy Kale. Enjoy!