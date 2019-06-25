Images released of man suspected of stabbing 15-year-old girl in Morgan Park

CHICAGO – Chicago police have released images of a man suspect of stabbing a teenage girl after meeting her at a McDonald’s in Morgan Park last weekend.

Police said the 15-year-old girl met the man at the McDonald’s at 115th Street and Halsted Street on Sunday. The man drove her to a wooded area near 108th Street and South Bishop Street where, police said, he started stabbing her.

The teen defended herself with a branch and ran away and got help, police said.

On Monday, police released surveillance images of the man. He is described as a black man between the age of 19-25, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 125-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black “Jordan” zip-up sweatshirt, jeans and Nikes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 747-8271