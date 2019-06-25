Illinois deputy dead after Avon shooting, barricade situation

FULTON COUNTY — An Illinois deputy was killed after a shooting in downstate Avon Tuesday evening.

Police said Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, was shot while responding to a battery call to a home in the area around 2 p.m. During the incident, multiple shots were fired and Chisum was injured. The officer died later that day due to his injuries.

A man had reportedly barricaded himself inside a home. As of 9:30 p.m., officials were still on the scene of the incident.

Chisum was a four year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was provided.

