Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity

It took a while, but the Chicago area is headed for its hottest spell of weather here in nearly 10 months!

The combination of high humidity and temperatures in the low 90s could produce the first triple-digit heat index of 2019 by this weekend.

While wide coverage rains are not expected, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out almost every day but the coverage will be low and any showers will not last long.

