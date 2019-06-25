Girl, 4, killed when woman hits gas pedal instead of brake in driveway: police

Posted 11:06 AM, June 25, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A car struck and killed a 4-year-old girl on the city’s South Side.

The collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at 89th and Clyde in Chicago’s Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said a 74-year-old woman was backing up in a driveway and lost control, striking the 4-year-old girl as well as an 8-year-old girl. The woman told police she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The 4-year-old was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries. She was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Nalleeha Washington.

The 8-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.