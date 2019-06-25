Girl, 4, killed when woman hits gas pedal instead of brake in driveway: police

CHICAGO — A car struck and killed a 4-year-old girl on the city’s South Side.

The collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at 89th and Clyde in Chicago’s Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said a 74-year-old woman was backing up in a driveway and lost control, striking the 4-year-old girl as well as an 8-year-old girl. The woman told police she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The 4-year-old was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries. She was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Nalleeha Washington.

The 8-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries at the scene.