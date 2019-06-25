Gigi Gianni, teen who inspired Gigi’s Playhouse, sings national anthem at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Gigi Gianni, 16, the daughter of the woman who founded Gigi’s Playhouse, sang the national anthem at Tuesday’s Chicago Cubs game.

The teen sang the anthem at the game against the Atlanta Brave at Wrigley Field.

Her mom, Nancy Gianni, founded Gigi’s Playhouse after Gigi was born with Down syndrome. The organization now has over 40 locations around the country, where over 30,000 people of all ages get access to therapeutic, educational and career training programs.

After inspiring her mom to make a difference, Gigi stepped up to the microphone, in part to show what people with Down syndrome are capable of.

Nancy Gianni says Gigi also hopes the experience and exposure at Wrigley Field will bring awareness to Down syndrome.

