CHICAGO — Firefighters were on the scene Tuesday afternoon of a fire in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on the 4900 block of North Pulaski Road.

Crews knocked down most of the main body of the fire, but the building was almost fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

The fire spread to at least one nearby building.

One person was treated at the scene.

No further information was provided.