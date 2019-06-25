Cubs star Anthony Rizzo on his Little League days, love of karaoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cubs first Baseman Anthony Rizzo made a grand entrance on WGN Morning News Tuesday as he was followed from the green room to the studio by Beatles cover band American English.

Once he got on set, Rizzo talked about his days as a Little Leaguer in Florida and how he loves looking back at photos of himself and former teammates. He is partnering with Canon and Little League for the Little League World Series to encourage local teams and their parents to make sure they capture the memories.

Rizzo also talked about the effect of playing at Wrigley Field.

"The ivy's there and the fans, and it's just that instant jolt of adrenaline," Rizzo said. "It pays off in the long run."

The WGN Morning News even played a clip of Rizzo signing karaoke that Ryan Dempster previously shared on social media. The song of choice? Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You."

"We're finally getting our first good weather and we're getting Christmas music?!" Rizzo joked on set. He said his wife Emily got it for him a few years ago, and he loves to

After his interview, Rizzo joined WGN weatherman Paul Konrad at the Courtesy Desk and recap the interview, and he voted Robin "Most Likable" of the three anchors.