Community meeting to be held to discuss police consent decree

CHICAGO — Chicago police reform tops the agenda at the first public meeting of an independent team monitoring the consent decree for reform.

The meeting will be held at Kennedy King College from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will give the community a chance to offer compliments or criticisms just several months into the federal consent decree.

Judge Robert Dow has appointed former U.S. Attorney Maggie Hickey and her team as an independent monitor.

Among the reforms already in place are requirements that officers issue verbal warnings before any use of force and provide life-saving aid after force is used.

It also sets a 180-day deadline for investigations to be completed by the police department’s Internal Affairs Bureau and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Officers are also now required to report whenever they point their weapon at someone.

The police union has a protested requirements for officers to do with that, saying it could cause them to hesitate to draw weapons when their lives are actually in danger.

Dow approved the consent decree earlier this year which was a culmination of a process it started with the release of the Laquan McDonald video in 2015.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said improved policing is a work in progress.