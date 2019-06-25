Boy from Mexico with brain tumor recovering after procedure in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A young boy from Mexico who came to Chicago for treatment of a tumor on his brain stem can now see a ray of hope for the future.

Five-year-old Alan was diagnosed in Mexico, but a hospital there would not treat him because his family is poor.

Alan and his mother traveled to the U.S. border for humanitarian parole and then on to Chicago.

Due to the location of the tumor, doctors were unable to operate, but they did drain fluid around the tumor. That helped relieve pressure in the boy's brain.

Activist Julie Contreras said following the procedure, Alan's eyes are focusing, his vision is returning and he has feeling coming back to his legs. She said everyone was very pleased with the results.

Contreras said Alan's mother will be returning to Loredo, Texas to ask border patrol for permission to extend their stay.

The plan is for Alan to begin radiation treatment in July.