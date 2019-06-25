Beatles cover band American English performs title track of upcoming film ‘Yesterday’

Posted 2:02 PM, June 25, 2019, by

In "Yesterday," Himesh Patel is Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the support and devotion of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). When Jack wakes up after a freak accident to discover that The Beatles have never existed ... and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.

Featuring new versions of The Beatles' most beloved hits, "Yesterday" is written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually) and directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire).

Dean Richards will share his review of the film Friday, June 29.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.