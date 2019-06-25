Beatles cover band American English performs title track of upcoming film ‘Yesterday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In "Yesterday," Himesh Patel is Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the support and devotion of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). When Jack wakes up after a freak accident to discover that The Beatles have never existed ... and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.

Featuring new versions of The Beatles' most beloved hits, "Yesterday" is written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually) and directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire).

Dean Richards will share his review of the film Friday, June 29.