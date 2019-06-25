As temps rise so do humidities—a hot, muggy summer pattern taking shape; localized afternoon “lake breezes” temper heat on area beaches; highs build toward low 90s– but hold to low 80s with 1-2 miles of the lake; isolated t-storms possible in muggy atmosphere
Evening thunderstorm outlook
Cooling lake winds linger Saturday—but a northbound surge of warmth & humidity is on the way; the muggy tropical air is to fuel t-storm clusters while setting the stage for Chicago’s longest string consecutive 80s in 10 months
Flood advisory in effect along Lake Michigan
Not so great today, beautiful by Sunday
Winter storm warnings downgraded to winter weather advisories- 1 to 3 inches of additional snowfall expected this evening and early tonight
Tornado Warning cancelled for northeastern Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana
Storms moving to the east- Tornado threat will gradually end from the west in the Chicago area later this evening but continue in areas to the east
Thunderstorms forecast to develop this afternoon…severe risk continues.
Chicago area positioned in area of excessive rainfall/possible flooding along with chance of strong/severe thunderstorms next 48 to 72 hours
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lake and McHenry counties until 5:30 PM.
Special marine warning for portions of southern lake Michigan.
High waves, flooding close portion of Lake Front Trail
Strong thunderstorms over the north suburbs.