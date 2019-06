Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after a near drowning in Lake Michigan Tuesday.

The child was found unresponsive between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the lake at Rainbow Beach. Lifeguards were no longer on duty at that time.

First responders performed CPR on the child and she was then rushed to Children's Comer Hospital.

The child was in critical condition.

No further information was provided.