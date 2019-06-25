13-year-old shot in Roseland, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The teen was walking on the 11100 block of South Princeton Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the people inside two cars started firing shots at each other.

The teen was shot in the abdomen. A woman driving by saw that the boy needed help, and drove him to Roseland Hospital. The teen was then taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.