13-year-old shot in Roseland, police say

Posted 7:54 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14PM, June 25, 2019

CHICAGO  — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The teen was walking on the 11100 block of South Princeton Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the people inside two cars started firing shots at each other.

The teen was shot in the abdomen. A woman driving by saw that the boy needed help, and drove him to Roseland Hospital. The teen was then taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.