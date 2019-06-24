Woman assaulted after entering vehicle she believed was a rideshare: police

CHICAGO – A woman in Lincoln Park was sexually assaulted this weekend by a man she thought was her rideshare driver.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman got into a gray SUV she believed was a rideshare around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Once inside the car, police said the woman fell asleep.

When she awoke a man was sexually assaulting her.

The woman fled from the vehicle in the 1200 block of West Schubert Avenue.  She was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The man drove off in the car.  It is not yet clear if the man was a rideshare driver.

No other information has been provided.

No arrests have been made.

