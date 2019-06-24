White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Boston
- The Red Sox and White Sox meet for their second series of the year, with Boston taking three from the four-game set by a combined score of 34-11. A 15-2 win on May 4 marked the most runs Boston has scored in a game this season.
- Boston enters having won eight of its last 11 games but dropped two out of three at home against the Blue Jays over the weekend, falling to 18-19 (.486) at Fenway Park. With a road record of 24-18 (.571), the Red Sox have the fourth-largest negative differential between home and road win percentages (-.085) this season.
- Chicago has lost five of its last seven, and its starters have an ERA of 7.68 over that stretch. White Sox starters have the third highest ERA in the majors this season at 5.50.
- Chris Sale, scheduled to start Wednesday for the Red Sox, is 2-1 in three starts against his former team. In those starts he has punched out 29 batters in 19 innings for a strikeout rate of 13.74 per nine innings. His career strikeout rate against all other opponents is 10.74 per nine innings.
- Yoan Moncada has no extra-base hits in eight games in Fenway Park and has a career OPS of .573 at Boston. His 31 plate appearances at Fenway are his most in any ballpark without an extra-base hit.
- Andrew Benintendi was 8 of 16 and walked five times when the Red Sox visited the White Sox in May. His on-base percentage of .619 and OPS of 1.369 against Chicago is his highest against any single opponent this season.
- Tim Anderson has 91 consecutive plate appearances without drawing a walk, the longest active streak in the majors. Anderson has walked seven times in 273 plate appearances this season, tied for the fewest among hitters with at least 200 plate appearances (Hanser Alberto, Orioles).