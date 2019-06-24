Dear Tom,

Which states have the greatest and the least spreads between their record lowest minimums and highest maximums?



Thanks,

Michael O’Brien

Chicago

Dear Michael,

Montana leads the nation with a 187-degree range between the state’s highest temperature of 117 degrees at Medicine Lake and a low of minus 70 at Rogers Pass. Contrast that to Hawaii’s 88-degee range from 12 above on the Mauna Kea summit to 100-degrees at Pahala, followed by runner-up Florida’s 111-degree span from minus 2 at Tallahassee to 109 at Monticello. For comparison, Illinois range is 155 degrees, from 117 at East St. Louis to 38 below zero at Mt. Carroll, established earlier this year during Polar Vortex on January 31. Chicago’s extremes cover 132 degrees from a low of minus 27 on January 20,1985 to a high of 105 of July 24, 1934.