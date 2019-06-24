Thunderstorms with hail tracking northeast across the Chicago area

Posted 4:51 PM, June 24, 2019

Bands of thunderstorms have developed with individual storms moving northeast at about 45 mph across the Chicago area late this Monday afternoon. Hail generally a half-inch diameter or less has been observed along with brief downpours and gusty winds. Back to the west another line of showers and thunderstorms will be approaching the Interstate-39 corridor by 5PM CDT and will continue moving east into the immediate Chicago area between 6 and 7PM CDT.

Current weather radar mosaic…

