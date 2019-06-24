× Thunderstorms with hail tracking northeast across the Chicago area

Bands of thunderstorms have developed with individual storms moving northeast at about 45 mph across the Chicago area late this Monday afternoon. Hail generally a half-inch diameter or less has been observed along with brief downpours and gusty winds. Back to the west another line of showers and thunderstorms will be approaching the Interstate-39 corridor by 5PM CDT and will continue moving east into the immediate Chicago area between 6 and 7PM CDT.

Current weather radar mosaic…