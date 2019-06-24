× Threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon over a good portion of the Chicago area

A cold front moving east across northern Illinois, supported by a strong cold-core short-wave trough aloft will trigger a band of potentially severe thunderstorms over northeast Illinois and southern Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana this Monday afternoon.

The National Storm Prediction center has outlooked portions our area for a Marginal to Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map delineating a 15 % chance of a severe storm within 25 miles of a given location). The primary risk will be for damaging winds and large hail.