Threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon over a good portion of the Chicago area

Posted 8:41 AM, June 24, 2019, by

A cold front moving east across northern Illinois, supported by a strong cold-core short-wave trough aloft will trigger a band of potentially severe thunderstorms over northeast Illinois and southern Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana this Monday afternoon.

The National Storm Prediction center has outlooked portions our area for a Marginal to Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map delineating a 15 % chance of a severe storm within 25 miles of a given location). The primary risk will be for damaging winds and large hail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.