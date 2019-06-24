× The floating water park, Whoazone, makes it’s return to Lake Michigan

WHITING, Ind. — A floating water park made it’s return to Lake Michigan Saturday.

The Whoazone at Whihala beach has four different routes where each one is more challenging than the one before it.

Level One has easy products that you can run on or just relax. Level Two has jumping modules. Level Three requires more jumping or running obstacles. Level Four is the most challenging level and it contains the most difficult obstacles. These obstacles include trampolines, balance beams and monkey bars, all to test your water obstacle skills.

Last year, the park said they were adding a $25,000 expansion.

Those interested in this floating playground must be 7 years old, at least 3’9″ and a good swimmer.

The Whoazone at Whihala Beach is open from 9:30am-7p.m. June 22-Aug. 18, weather permitting. The inflatable park closes at 6 p.m. in August.

Ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week and the type of experience water park lovers choose.