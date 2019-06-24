The Dancing Kenosha Kingfish Catcher busts some moves on WGN News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Vance, the dancing Kenosha Kingfish Catcher went viral on social media last week for his awesome dance moves to Beyonce in the bullpen. The Chicago native shared with WGN this morning that he "loves to dance." The collegiate baseball player was in theater in elementary school which is where he learned the moves for "Single Ladies." The Kingfish marketing team now has a promotional event in-between innings called “Vancy dancy dance off” where Vance competes in a dancing competition with a fan from the audience on days he is not in the lineup. Vance, is undefeated thus far.

For more information about the Kenosha Kingfish visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kenosha-kingfish/