Temps to sizzle here in longest warm streak since August; scattered t-storms possible tonight & isolated storms in higher humidities later this week; lake breezes to limit shoreline highs to mid 70s/low 80s Wednesday through Sunday

Posted 11:28 PM, June 24, 2019, by
