Severe weather possible this afternoon

CHICAGO – Summer weather appears to have finally arrived in the Chicago area. But with summer heat and humidity comes the chance for thunderstorms.
The National Storm Prediction Center says the Chicago area is at a marginal to slight risk for storms Monday, most likely starting after 2 p.m.
Interactive Radar: Track showers and storms here
Damaging winds and hail are possible with these storms.
Storms are possible Tuesday as well with the remainder of the week looking much more like summer in Chicago.
Updates at wgntv.com/weather