Police release investigative files, video of alleged staged Jussie Smollett attack

CHICAGO — Police on Monday released investigative files and video showing the alleged staged attack of actor Jussie Smollett.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi released the content Monday afternoon, which included almost 70 hours of video. The release also included arrest reports, case reports, body cam footage and surveillance footage.

On January 29, Smollett told police he was attacked in Chicago by two people who were “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.”

Smollett was later charged with multiple felony counts after Chicago police say he staged the attack against himself.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges against the actor, but the city asked for more than $130,000 to cover the cost of the investigation into the alleged fake crime.

Smollett has maintained his innocence and did not pay the city by the deadline he was given.

Smollett was accused of disorderly conduct, and staging a phony hate crime, to raise his profile — and salary — on the television series "Empire." Chicago police have said that they have overwhelming evidence against Smollett.

