Mural honoring Marlen Ochoa Lopez now complete with infant son

CHICAGO –A mural honoring Marlen Ochoa Lopez and her infant on Chicago’s Southwest Side is now complete.

Muralist Milton Coronado painted a tribute to Ochoa on a wall in the city Pilsen neighborhood.

Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her son was cut from her womb.

The infant survived for 53 days in the hospital before he died last week.

Coronado said his work is intended to symbolize the infant's short life and the short life of Ochoa Lopez who was 19-years old when she was slain.

The mural is located at 16th Street and Newberry Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood, just west of Halsted Street.