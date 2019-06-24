Lunchbreak: Double Stack Blueberry Pancakes

Posted 12:45 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, June 24, 2019

Thomas Leonard, Executive Chef of Walton Street Kitchen + Bar

Walton Street Kitchen + Bar

912 N. State St.

Chicago, IL 60610

http://www.waltonstreetchicago.com/

Recipe:

1 ½ cups All Purpose flour

3 teaspoons Baking Powder

½ teaspoon Salt

¼ cup Sugar

1 ¼ cup Whole Milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons Melted Butter

1 pint Blueberries, Fresh

Directions:

  • Preheat a large cast iron skillet, griddle pan or electric griddle on medium heat.  If you do not have any of these a large non stick skillet will work.  You will just need to cook one pancake at a time.
  • Using a large mixing bowl combine Flour, Baking Powder, Salt and Sugar.
  • In another mixing bowl, whisk together Milk and Eggs.
  • Slowly whisk the milk and egg mixture into the dry ingredients.  Do not over mix.
  • Lastly, drizzle the melted butter into the mixture.  Whisk until just incorporated.
  • Notes: Over mixing will cause a denser, tougher, less fluffy pancake.
  • When Cast iron Skillet is Warm, coat pan with oil, pan spray or butter.  It should not be smoking.  Just warm enough for the fat to glide across the pan.
  • Using a ladle pour pancake batter onto the oiled surface.  Note: You can make the pancakes to any size of your choosing.
  • Place Blueberries on top of each pancake.  Use as many as you desire.
  • Allow batter to sit until little bubbles are popping to the surface.
  • Using a rubber spatula, flip the pancakes and allow to cook for approximately 1 minute.
  • Transfer Pancakes to a plate.
  • Top with your favorite Maple syrup or any of your favorite toppings!!

 

