Lunchbreak: Double Stack Blueberry Pancakes

Thomas Leonard, Executive Chef of Walton Street Kitchen + Bar
Walton Street Kitchen + Bar
912 N. State St.
Chicago, IL 60610
http://www.waltonstreetchicago.com/
Recipe:
1 ½ cups All Purpose flour
3 teaspoons Baking Powder
½ teaspoon Salt
¼ cup Sugar
1 ¼ cup Whole Milk
1 egg
3 tablespoons Melted Butter
1 pint Blueberries, Fresh
Directions:
- Preheat a large cast iron skillet, griddle pan or electric griddle on medium heat. If you do not have any of these a large non stick skillet will work. You will just need to cook one pancake at a time.
- Using a large mixing bowl combine Flour, Baking Powder, Salt and Sugar.
- In another mixing bowl, whisk together Milk and Eggs.
- Slowly whisk the milk and egg mixture into the dry ingredients. Do not over mix.
- Lastly, drizzle the melted butter into the mixture. Whisk until just incorporated.
- Notes: Over mixing will cause a denser, tougher, less fluffy pancake.
- When Cast iron Skillet is Warm, coat pan with oil, pan spray or butter. It should not be smoking. Just warm enough for the fat to glide across the pan.
- Using a ladle pour pancake batter onto the oiled surface. Note: You can make the pancakes to any size of your choosing.
- Place Blueberries on top of each pancake. Use as many as you desire.
- Allow batter to sit until little bubbles are popping to the surface.
- Using a rubber spatula, flip the pancakes and allow to cook for approximately 1 minute.
- Transfer Pancakes to a plate.
- Top with your favorite Maple syrup or any of your favorite toppings!!