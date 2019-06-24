× Giolito, White Sox pitchers can’t hold leads in loss to the Red Sox

BOSTON – Five days earlier, he came back to earth after an incredible month-and-a-half on the mound.

The Cubs got to Lucas Giolito for six runs on Wednesday in ending the White Sox starter’s nine-game winning streak in which he was arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Naturally, many were curious how he’d respond in his next outing Monday against the Red Sox following the difficult effort.

The results, frankly, were mixed, but he would struggle just like the other pitchers for the White Sox at Fenway Park in holding onto a lead given by their offense.

Spotted a two-run lead, Giolito allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to allow Boston to tie the game. Even after the White Sox got the lead back in the seventh, three pitchers allowed runs in the final three innings to send them to defeat.

Pinch hitter Marco Hernandez’s infield single in the ninth off Jace Fry gave the Red Sox the 6-5 victory in which the visitors struggled dearly to hold onto a lead. Because of that, the White Sox dropped their third-straight game to fall four games under .500.

Yoan Moncada was the first to spot Giolito the lead with a two-run blast over the Green Monster to make it 2-0. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a homer in the bottom half of the second to put the Red Sox within one, then an Eduardo Nunez RBI single tied it in the fifth.

Jose Abreu’s eighth homer of the year gave the White Sox the lead back in the sixth, but it didn’t last. Giolito allowed a walk, double, intentionally walked Jackie Bradley Jr., then with two outs gave up a bases loaded walk to Michael Chavis to tie the game again.

Again the White Sox got the lead back as RBI singles by Yonder Alonso and Yolmer Sanchez in the seventh put the White Sox up 5-3, yet Boston struck again for runs in that inning and the eighth to tie it. Fry had the ball in the ninth and gave up a leadoff double to Andrew Benintendi, and he moved to third after a ground out with one out.

Two-straight intentional walks loaded the bases for Hernandez, whose ground ball towards short was far enough of a run for Tim Anderson that his throw to first was not in time. Three times the White Sox were given leads by their offense, only to wathc them all evaporate on a forgettable pitching night at Fenway Park.