Former Chicago Ald. Willie Cochran to be sentenced today

CHICAGO — A federal judge is expected to sentence former Chicago Ald. Willie Cochran.

Back in March, Cochran pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and resigned as 20th Ward alderman. He was elected back in 2007, and was indicted more than two years ago on 15 counts of theft, bribery and extortion.

Prosecutors also said he stole money from a charitable fund, meant to help children and seniors, to pay for his daughter’s college tuition, gambling and other personal expenses.

Cochran faces up to a year and a half in prison.

His lawyer is asking for six months of home confinement arguing prison time has done nothing to deter corruption among City Council members.