DCFS investigator who handled AJ Freund case had prior complaints: report

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — The DCFS investigator, who handled the A.J. Frend case, has a history of workplace complaints.

The parents of AJ Frend are charged with the 5-year-old boy’s murder. The case brought attention to DCFS for missing possible warning signs.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 53-year-old Carlos Acosta was assigned to investigate AJ’s family after AJ suffered a large bruise on his hip.

In January, Acosta determined that an abuse allegation was unfounded and returned the boy to his home.

The Tribune reports that around the same time, Acosta failed to follow a court order when a judge ordered him to refer another case to support services. He was suspended one day for that.

Acosta is currently serving on the McHenry County Board.

Neither he, nor DCFS, has commented.