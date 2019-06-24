Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Atlanta
- The Braves and Cubs face off for the second time this season, with the Braves sweeping a three-game series in Atlanta in early April. Atlanta hit .330 in that series, its second highest batting average in a series this season, and walked 21 times, the Braves’ most in a three-game series since 2010.
- The Braves have won 13 of their last 16 games while outscoring their opponents by an average of 2.63 runs per game. Atlanta hitters have batted .298 with 35 home runs over that stretch.
- Cubs catchers rank first in the National League with a .290 batting average, .383 on-base percentage, .530 slugging percentage, 34 extra-base hits and 51 RBI.
- Ozzie Albies has a career batting average of .491 in 13 games against the Cubs, his highest against any single opponent that he’s faced at least four times.
- Javier Baez leads all major league players with a slugging percentage of .761 after falling behind in the count 0-2, with a minimum of 20 qualifying plate appearances. Nine of Baez’s 19 home runs have come after falling behind 0-2.
- Dallas Keuchel and Yu Darvish are scheduled to start against each other on Wednesday, reigniting a rivalry they had when playing for Houston and Texas, respectively. In three career starts against one another, Keuchel has a 3.06 ERA while Darvish has a 7.41 ERA. Houston won all three starts Keuchel made against Darvish.