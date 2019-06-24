CPS offering free lunch to children all summer long

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is offering free lunch to children for the summer starting Monday.

The goal of the program, CPS LunchStop, is to offer healthy meals in a familiar environment and to make nutritious meals more accessible to students and the community during the summer.

The lunches will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 23.

Kids ages 1-18 can receive the free lunch at nearly 100 outdoor community sites throughout Chicago.

Children do not need to be a CPS student in order to receive the free lunch.

To find a location, interested families can visit CPS’s 2019 Summer Meal Map, call the Illinois Hunger Hotline or text FOODIL to 877877.