CPS offering free lunch to children all summer long

Posted 9:31 AM, June 24, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is offering free lunch to children for the summer starting Monday.

The goal of the program, CPS LunchStop, is to offer healthy meals in a familiar environment and to make nutritious meals more accessible to students and the community during the summer.

The lunches will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 23.

Kids ages 1-18 can receive the free lunch at nearly 100 outdoor community sites throughout Chicago.

Children do not need to be a CPS student in order to receive the free lunch.

To find a location, interested families can visit CPS’s 2019 Summer Meal Map, call the Illinois Hunger Hotline or text FOODIL to 877877.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.