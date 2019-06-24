Comedian Steve Byrne talks new documentary ‘Always Amazing,’ gives a kitchen tour, and cracks some jokes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Steve Byrne joins WGN to talk about his new documentary, Always Amazing: The True Story of the Life, Death, and the Return of the Amazing Jonathan. The film's title speaks for itself. Byrne's documentary features the turbulent life of stand-up comedian/magician The Amazing Jonathan. It covers everything from Jonathan's relationship with a 12-year-old fan, to his terminal diagnosis.

You can watch Always Amazing for free on YouTube by visiting the All The Things Comedy YouTube channel. To stay up to date on what Steve Byrne is up to, check out http://www.stevebyrnelive.com.