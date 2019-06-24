Chicago Scene: Merit School of Music’s 40th Anniversary Concert – with a performance by Alexis Lombre

Alexis Lombre
Event:
PLAY ON, a 40th Anniversary concert benefitting the Merit School of Music
Monday, June 24
7:00 p.m.
City Winery Chicago
1200 W. Randolph
$30-$55
In celebration of Merit School of Music’s 40th Anniversary in 2019, a benefit concert called PLAY ON is being held at City Winery Chicago on Monday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. The musicians performing on the PLAY ON program – The JuJu Exchange, vocal artist Christine Whack, emerging jazz pianist Alexis Lombre, and Ryan Opera Center alum Kimberly Jones – each attribute their musical and personal success to the exceptional training they received through Merit faculty.
Tickets: https://meritmusic.org/special-events/play-on/