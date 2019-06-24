Chicago Scene: Merit School of Music’s 40th Anniversary Concert – with a performance by Alexis Lombre

Posted 11:49 AM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, June 24, 2019

Alexis Lombre

https://alexislombre.com

Event:

PLAY ON, a 40th Anniversary concert benefitting the Merit School of Music

Monday, June 24

7:00 p.m.

City Winery Chicago

1200 W. Randolph

$30-$55

In celebration of Merit School of Music’s 40th Anniversary in 2019, a benefit concert called PLAY ON is being held at City Winery Chicago on Monday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. The musicians performing on the PLAY ON program – The JuJu Exchange, vocal artist Christine Whack, emerging jazz pianist Alexis Lombre, and Ryan Opera Center alum Kimberly Jones – each attribute their musical and personal success to the exceptional training they received through Merit faculty.

Tickets:  https://meritmusic.org/special-events/play-on/

https://meritmusic.org

 

