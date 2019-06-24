× Chicago Fire’s Bastian Schweinsteiger named at 2019 MLS All-Star

CHICAGO – Since his arrival with the club, he’s made a major impact both on and off the field for Chicago’s MLS team.

A big time international player like Bastian Schweinsteiger gave immediate and significant attention to the Chicago Fire as they were hoping to snap out of a half-decade slump. The German midfielder did so in 2017 as he helped the team to a MLS playoff appearance for the first time since 2012.

While the team slumped in 2018, they are back in contention this season even with an inconsistent start. But Schweinsteiger has been strong all season long, and for that, he’s going to get to represent his league in an international showdown.

I'm honored for the selection to represent the @ChicagoFire and the @MLS in the All-Star Game vs @Atleti pic.twitter.com/RdCTtSAYhc — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 24, 2019

For a second time with the Fire, Schweinsteiger was named an MLS All-Star and will take part in the team’s exhibition against Atlético de Madrid of La Liga at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on July 31st. He’s the only representative of the team and comes a season after the Fire didn’t have a player chosen for the contest.

Schweinsteiger has started 16 of the 17 matches for the Fire this season and has two assists. During his two-and-a-half seasons with the Fire, Schweinsteiger has seven goals and 14 assists and lead the team in that stretch with 87 chances created.

So far the midfielder and the Fire have endured an up and down first half of the season as they sit with a 4-6-7 record after a tie against Real Salt Lake Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium. At 19 points, they are tied for the seventh and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race with Toronto FC as they face the New York Red Bulls this Friday on the road.

Schweinsteiger is the only member of the Fire headed to the All-Star game as he once again provided the face for the franchise still looking for a major breakthrough in the MLS.