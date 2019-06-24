Cary Elwes and Dacre Montgomery discuss being apart of the life-changing ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 franchise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cary Elwes from Princess Bride joins the cast of Stranger Things season 3 along with Dacre Montgomery from season 2 and discuss the returning Netflix TV series. Elwes is playing Mayor Larry Kline and Montgomery is returning as his character Billy Hargrove, who reportedly is taking a turn for the worse in this season. Stranger Things supposedly has bigger sets, better CGI, and the stakes are higher. This season is set in 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer's heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Stranger Things 3 comes to Netflix on July 4.