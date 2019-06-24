Award winning singer Angela Ingersoll performs “Over the Rainbow”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Artists Lounge Live presents Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll sings Judy Garland, June 20-30, at Mercury Theater Chicago's Venus Cabaret Theater, 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago. The Emmy-nominated and Jeff Award winning performer, was on set today singing one of the many Judy Garland hits, "Over the Rainbow." Ingersoll's performance at Venus Cabaret commemorates the 50th anniversary of Garland's passing and concurrently invites audiences to raise a glass to the birth of the Pride movement. The performances will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

GET HAPPY: ANGELA INGERSOLL SINGS JUDY GARLAND

June 20 through June 30

Mercury Theater

3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.

MercuryTheaterChicago.com

(773) 325-1700

angelaingersoll.com