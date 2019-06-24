Aurora mother charged with beating 6-month-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — A 6-month-old child is on life support and his mother is charged with beating him.

Police were called Friday afternoon to a home in the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive for a 6-month old boy who was unconscious and not breathing.

Trivea Jones, 23, told police she slammed the boy against a piece of furniture and left him unconscious before asking a neighbor to call for help.

The child was taken to a hospital, but he was later airlifted to a trauma center in Chicago for severe trauma and a fractured skull.

Jones was taken to Kane CountyJail and is awaiting a court date.