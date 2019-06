Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Laboratory Collective brings books and imaginary worlds to life using science and math. They have summer camps, workshops, birthday parties and work with teachers and schools to get kids more excited about STEM.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This summer The Laboratory Collective has immersive summer camps, including: Science of Wizarding World, Choose-your-own-Adventure Zombie Apocalypse, Camp Half-Blood, and Robots.

The Laboratory Collective:

2349 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

thelaboratoryCHI.com