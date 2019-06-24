Above normal temperatures to arrive on Tuesday

It has been 10 days since an above normal high temperature has officially been logged at O’Hare airport. This latest spell of cool days was partially due to clouds and frequent rain. Through June 24th, rain has been observed on 15 days. Despite this unusually high number, the month’s rain total was running about a quarter inch below normal as of 6PM Monday. Scattered thunderstorms may boost our rain total Tuesday evening. An influx of warmer air on Tuesday is also expected to initiate a period of warmth that is to carry into early July. The city is likely to experience its first 90-degree days of the season this week, but the transition to summer-level heat may be accompanied by a few thunderstorms, especially Thursday night into early Friday. Overall, most of the area will stay in tropical air through next week. Temps during the period are to average as much as 6 degrees above normal.
