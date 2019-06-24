3 dead in West Side crash; 2 questioned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Police said they are questioning two people after three people were killed in a crash on Chicago’s West Side.

Emergency crews including firefighters were called to the intersection of Harrison Street and Oakley Boulevard in the city’s Tri-Taylor neighborhood around 6 p.m.

Police said a Chevy Malibu struck another car then hit a light pole. The Chevy then caught fire.

Police said two people inside the car ran off. Three others were trapped inside. Those three people were killed, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation and police say the two people being questioned are described as "persons of interest."