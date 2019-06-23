Tune up the AC as summer warmth and humidity arrive
Summer Saturday: Warmest temps so far this year arrive in time for the weekend
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Cooling lake winds linger Saturday—but a northbound surge of warmth & humidity is on the way; the muggy tropical air is to fuel t-storm clusters while setting the stage for Chicago’s longest string consecutive 80s in 10 months
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
-
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat
May 1895, a normal month with dizzying weather extremes
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
Lack of warmth so far in 2019, a Chicago first since the 1800s
Gusty “SW” winds help boost temps to more seasonable levels Friday; new weather system this weekend threatens another round of potentially thundery downpours, especially late Sat.
Easter brings the area a wide-ranging potpourri of weather