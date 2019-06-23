Sunday Brunch: Shrimp Saganaki

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Frank Georgacopoulos, the owner of Briki Café in Addison, shared his recipe for Shrimp Saganaki. That's shrimp with tomatoes, feta cheese, and a little Ouzo.

Shrimp Saganaki (Shrimp with Tomatoes, Feta and Ouzo)

Ingredients

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound medium size shrimp (peeled)

3 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup ouzo

1 large onion chopped

1 small hot pepper sliced

1 teaspoons pepper flakes

3 medium tomatoes pureed in a food processor or 1 pound canned crushed tomatoes

3-4 ounces crumbled feta

chopped basil

salt/pepper for taste

Instructions

1 Preheat oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 C)

2 Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and sauté for about 4 minutes, add the garlic and sauté for one more minute.

3 Deglaze with ouzo, until alcohol has evaporated. Set aside.

4 In another pot add the rest of the olive oil (about 2 tablespoons) and sauté the onion until translucent. Add the pepper flakes and hot pepper and sauté 2-3 more minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer until sauce thickens.

5 Empty the tomato sauce in the pan with the shrimp and mix gently. Empty the whole mixture in a oven proof casserole or a "saganaki" if you have one.

6 Sprinkle with the feta and bake for 15 minutes.

7 Serve with chopped basil.