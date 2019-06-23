Sunday Brunch: Shrimp Saganaki

Chef Frank Georgacopoulos, the owner of Briki Café in Addison, shared his recipe for Shrimp Saganaki. That's shrimp with tomatoes, feta cheese, and a little Ouzo.

Shrimp Saganaki (Shrimp with Tomatoes, Feta and Ouzo)

 Ingredients

                                                 4 tablespoons olive oil

                                                1 pound medium size shrimp (peeled)

                                                3 cloves garlic minced

                                                1/4 cup ouzo

                                                1 large onion chopped

                                                1 small hot pepper sliced

                                                1 teaspoons pepper flakes

                                                3 medium tomatoes pureed in a food processor or 1 pound canned crushed tomatoes

                                                3-4 ounces crumbled feta

                                                chopped basil

                                                salt/pepper for taste

               

Instructions

1                Preheat oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 C)

2                Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and sauté for about 4 minutes, add the garlic and sauté for one more minute.

3               Deglaze with ouzo, until alcohol has evaporated. Set aside.

4                In another pot add the rest of the olive oil (about 2 tablespoons) and sauté the onion until translucent. Add the pepper flakes and hot pepper and sauté 2-3 more minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer until sauce thickens.

5                Empty the tomato sauce in the pan with the shrimp and mix gently. Empty the whole mixture in a oven proof casserole or a "saganaki" if you have one.

6                Sprinkle with the feta and bake for 15 minutes.

7                Serve with chopped basil.

 

 

